March 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessInternationalSocial Media

Turkish competition board says fines Elon Musk over Twitter takeover

By Reuters News Service02
twitter

The Turkish Competition Board said on Monday it had decided to fine billionaire Elon Musk 0.1 per cent of Twitter’s gross income in Turkey in 2022, as his takeover of the company occurred without the board’s permission.

The board said in a statement that the ruling would be open to a legal challenge.

Related Posts

UK’s new car registrations jump 25 per cent in February

Reuters News Service

Volume of retail trade in Cyprus up by 1.1% in January compared to December, according to Eurostat estimates

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Silvergate’s deepening crisis jolts crypto stocks

Reuters News Service

Ford taps masses of vehicle data to stay ahead in commercial van market

Reuters News Service

UK to extend financial guarantee for EU research applicants

Reuters News Service

RenQ Finance (RENQ) will give better profits than Decentraland (MANA) and The Sandbox (SAND), experts predict

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign