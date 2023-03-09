March 9, 2023

Three Los Angeles police officers shot, suspect barricaded

The Lincoln Park neighborhood is cordoned off as police look for a gunman who shot three police officers, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 08, 2023 REUTERS/David Swanson

 Three Los Angeles police officers were shot on Wednesday evening and a suspect was barricaded inside a garage with an ongoing “tactical scene” unfolding, the chief of police said.

The three officers who were shot are in stable condition at a hospital, Los Angeles Police chief Michel Moore wrote on social media.

Moore added that there was an “ongoing tactical scene with outstanding gunman” at the scene.

Live overhead images from CBS-affiliate KCAL-TV showed several police cars sealing off the area around the garage in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood. Officers in full tactical gear were seen near the site where the suspected gunman is holed up.

A police helicopter hovered over the neighborhood, telling residents over a loudspeaker to remain inside their homes, the Los Angeles Times newspaper reported.

The Times, citing unnamed police sources, said the officers who were shot are part of a canine unit and were seeking a suspect when they took fire.

