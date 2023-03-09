Dining with the Drag Queens at RED

An upcoming drag queen show at RED Music Stage promises to be a night of music, fun and liberation. Drag shows are on the rise in Cyprus and spreading way beyond Pride month. Now, a new local initiative is shaking up norms and stereotypes by organising monthly drag shows, open to all.

Glitz, glamour and sass describe the drag shows that Mayhem events organize, which feature various drag queens that know how to get audiences up on their feet. Each time, different performers take the stage to lip sync, dance and play games with the audience before the night turns into a party. Mayhem events founder Andreas Antoniou, following up from his Burlesque performances in London, began hosting drag shows in Ayia Napa in the summer of 2022 and they were such a success that requests followed about bringing them to Nicosia.

The first show of the Mayhem events series launched right after Christmas last year and was so well-received that it became a new staple in Nicosia’s nightlife, hosting one drag show per month. Invited drag queens from abroad and the island make the line-up each time, bringing with them a world of humour, tunes and moves. The next event on Saturday promises to highlight all that and more.

“Drag shows around the world are breaking the norms as the performers show their art and empowering the audience to express themselves,” says Antoniou. “Drag shows have become key points in LGBTQI+ nightlife, and our aim is to introduce this art form to everyone. We strongly believe that the art of drag should not only be enjoyed by our community but everyone!”

Around the world, these types of events have gone from being underground forms of liberation to more widespread entertainment with TV shows and weekly performances at bars. Cyprus is on its way to catching up and these monthly fiestas aim to bring the art of drag to wider audiences.

“Our events are a safe space for everyone to express themselves and enjoy their night,” adds Antoniou. “People that join our shows are both members of the LGBTQI+ community, as well as outside of it. Everyone is equal and everyone is welcome to enjoy our performers.”

Three performers will entertain the crowds on Saturday – local legend Lynn Dynasty, comedy queen Mary PouXeri and burlesque gender-bender performer Phnx, which is Antoniou’s stage name. As always, the show will include passionate lip-syncs to well-known international and Greek songs and audience participation games sure to get the audience laughing and dancing.

“However,” concludes Antoniou, “this time, we have special items on the menu at our venue in Red Music Stage.” Nothing more is revealed though and the mystery remains. One thing is certain though, Saturday’s drag show will be another night to remember, unique to Nicosia’s nightlife standards.

And if it leaves you wanting more, April will welcome two events. Vinylio Wine Bar in Limassol will host a cosy drag show night by Mayhem events on April 9 before the fun returns to RED on April 22.

Dining with the Drag Queens at RED

Drag Queen show with performances, music and games. By Mayhem Events. March 11. Red Music Stage, Nicosia. 9pm. €10. Tel: 99-059257. Instagram @_mayhem_events_