March 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Arrest in Limassol after man tries to stab police officers

By Jonathan Shkurko044
police drugs paphos chase
File photo

A 42-year-old man was arrested in Limassol on Wednesday after he tried to stab police officers with a knife during a search.

According to a police statement, the incident took place at around 10.40am, when a police patrol spotted the man moving suspiciously.

While he was being searched, he suddenly pulled out a knife and tried to attack the police officers, before attempting to escape. During the chase, the 42-year-old also managed to damage the front tyre of a patrol car.

Officers eventually caught him and handcuffed him. During the search, they also found out he was carrying an axe.

He was immediately arrested and taken into custody. No police officer was injured during the incident.

