March 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Esteemed Italian pianist heading to the island’s shores

By Eleni Philippou026
enrico pace photo: marco borggreve
Photo: Marco Borggreve

One of Italy’s foremost pianists will head to Cyprus for a piano recital next month. Presented by the Pharos Arts Foundation, a unique musical performance by the sensational Enrico Pace will soon arrive in Nicosia for a one-of-a-kind performance.

Ever since winning the prestigious International Franz Liszt Piano Competition in Utrecht in 1989, Pace has become internationally renowned as one of the most versatile and acclaimed soloists and chamber musicians of his generation. With his unmatched artistry and boundless passion, he has taken the classical music world by storm, leaving an indelible mark on all those who have had the privilege of experiencing his performances at major venues such as Amsterdam’s Concertgebouw, Milan’s Sala Verdi and Teatro alla Scala, London’s Wigmore Hall, and New York’s Carnegie Hall.

Pace has performed with some of the world’s leading orchestras including the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, Munich Philharmonic, BBC Philharmonic, LSO, Orchestra of Santa Cecilia and MDR-Leipzig.

In his upcoming Cyprus recital on April 7 at The Shoe Factory, Pace will take the stage solo to perform works by Beethoven, Brahms and Clara Schumann.

 

Piano Recital with Enrico Pace

April 7. The Shoe Factory, Nicosia. 8.30pm. www.pharosartsfoundation.org. Tel: 22-663871

 

