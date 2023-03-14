March 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Paul Lambis00
image

In today’s episode, President Nikos Christodoulides and Greek Prime Minister Kyriacos Mitsotakis announced on Monday that their governments will institutionalise a coordination body, as a new chapter in Athens and Nicosia relations. In other news, Police confirmed foul play in the case of a 28-year-old woman found dead in the vicinity of Petra tou Romiou in Paphos on Saturday morning. And a British company is being grilled by the agriculture ministry over its ‘buffalomi’ product – a “halloumi style cheese” made from buffalo milk.

All these stories and more in your Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail. Subscribe to Cyprus Beat for daily news updates delivered directly to your inbox: www.cyprusbeat.com

Related Posts

Unions call off work stoppage at Famagusta hospital (Update)

Iole Damaskinos

Ayia Napa mayor cautiously optimistic about tourism sector

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Today’s Weather: Partly cloudy, rain expected

Staff Reporter

Priority to society’s vulnerable groups granted by law

Katerina Nicolaou

Pedestrian struck by car is in critical condition

Staff Reporter

A celebration of Irish Music through the ages

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign