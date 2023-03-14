March 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentWhat's On

Evenings of music and poetry

By Eleni Philippou00
miltos logiades

In its next performance, and the last concert for March, the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra invites conductor Miltos Logiades to join musicians on stage for two nights. On March 23 and 24, Logiades will conduct the orchestra in two iconic works of high art poetry, set to music by the renowned Greek composer Elias Andriopoulos.

The Music and Poetry concerts happening in Limassol and Nicosia respectively will feature the poem collections Orientations by Nobel Prize-winning poet Odysseas Elytis and Odes by the poet of Greek romanticism Andreas Kalvos, which will be masterfully set to music by the composer, creating a sublime atmosphere.

Moreover, the orchestra will be joined by the renowned Greek singers Theodora Baka – mezzo soprano and Tassis Christoyannis – baritone, the ARIS Choir of Limassol, and Cypriot actor Costas Charalambides in the poems recitation.

In April, two concerts will take place with even more invited guests. On April 6 and 7, the orchestra will be joined by maestro Charles Olivieri-Munro and Greek saxophone virtuoso Theodore Kerkezos to perform the Premiere 4 series. Then, towards the end of the month, the orchestra’s Artistic Director Günter Neuhold will present a programme rich in ethnic and folk tradition, with featured soloists Armenian violinist Khachatur Almazian and the celebrated cellist Narek Hakhnazaryan.

 

Music and Poetry

Concert by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra with invited guests. March 23. Pattihio Theatre, Limassol. March 24. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. www.cyso.org.cy

Related Posts

Disconnect and reconnect

Eleni Philippou

Designing sounds at the museum

Eleni Philippou

Book Review: How To Sell A Haunted House by Grady Hendrix

CM Guest Columnist

Buy a book, save a stray

Eleni Philippou

A celebration of Irish Music through the ages

Eleni Philippou

Fashion celebrated in Larnaca on Saturday afternoon

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign