Factbox: Which companies are affected by SVB collapse?

Startup-focused lender SVB Financial Group (SIVB.O) last week became the largest bank to fail since the 2008 financial crisis, sending ripples across the globe as billions of dollars belonging to companies and investors were left stranded.

The collapse also raised concerns that rising interest rates could expose vulnerabilities in the global economy as a decades-long era of cheap money ends.

Below is a list of companies across the globe that have revealed their exposure to SVB:

NORTH AMERICA

Companies in the United States disclosed over $4 billion in deposits, besides various credit facilities, with the bank.

ROBLOX (RBLX.N)

Online gaming firm says about 5 per cent of its $3 billion cash and securities balance, or about $150 million, as of Feb. 28 were held with SVB.

ROKU (ROKU.O)

Streaming devices maker says it has about $487 million, or 26 per cent of its cash and cash equivalents, held in deposits with SVB.

ACUITYADS HOLDINGS INC (AT.TO)

Canada-based tech firm says it maintained US bank accounts with SVB which amount to $55 million in deposits.

APPLOVIN CORP (APP.O)

Mobile app development firm says it had over $1 billion in cash and cash equivalents with less than $2 million at SVB as of March 10, adding it has no SVB-related credit facilities.

LANTRONIX INC (LTRX.O)

Networking product maker says it had deposits with SVB of about $6.7 million, representing around 85 per cent of its total outstanding deposits, as of March 10.

Lantronix adds exploring contingency options to fund its operations in the event it is unable to recover its deposits at SVB.

ALKAMI TECHNOLOGY INC (ALKT.O)

Digital banking solutions provider says it had deposit accounts with SVB with an aggregate balance of about $3.3 million, along with around $8.3 million in “sweep” accounts used by SVB to purchase external assets.

STITCH FIX (SFIX.O)

Online styling service firm says it anticipates that its $40 million credit line with SVB will not be available due to the bank’s collapse. The line of credit was part of Stitch Fix’s agreement of $100 million to be received by three lenders – SVB, JPMorgan Chase Bank and Citibank.

CIRCLE

US cryptocurrency firm Circle says $3.3 billion of its $40 billion of USD Coin reserves are at SVB.

BLOCKFI

Bankrupt crypto lender BlockFi Inc has roughly $227 million in unprotected funds at SVB, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

PAYONEER GLOBAL INC (PAYO.O)

Global payments provider says out of its roughly $6.4 billion in total cash balances as of Dec. 31, less than $20 million was held at SVB.

VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY (VIR.O)

Biotech firm says it maintains operating accounts at SVB with about $220 million as of Friday.

SUNRUN (RUN.O)

Residential solar company Sunrun Inc (RUN.O) says it has cash deposits with SVB totaling nearly $80 million, while SVB’s undrawn commitment in the non-recourse senior aggregation warehouse facility is about $40 million.

SUNNOVA ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC (NOVA.N)

Sunnova’s subsidiary is part of a credit facility where SVB serves as a lender, with unfunded commitments of $15 million under a Back-Leverage Facility.

OAK STREET HEALTH INC (OSH.N)

Healthcare firm says SVB is lender for $300 million term loan credit facility along with Hercules Capital Inc, of which company has drawn $75 million.

GINKGO BIOWORKS HOLDINGS INC (DNA.N)

Drug developer says cash balance of its subsidiary Zymergen Inc is held in deposit accounts at SVB, representing about $74 million of the company’s cash and cash equivalents as of Dec. 31.

ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC (ATEC.O)

Medical technology firm says it maintained deposit accounts with SVB of about $14 million that are used for its day-to-day operations.

CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC (CBAY.O)

Liver disease specialist says SVB was the commercial bank and investment portfolio manager of the company, and it had depository accounts at SVB in which it held about $6.3 million, as of March 13.

EUROPE

Around 16 tech and life sciences companies in Europe have disclosed about $190 million in exposure to SVB in the UK and the United States.

TRUSTPILOT GROUP PLC (TRST.L)

The Danish firm, which runs a global review platform, says SVB UK was its principal banking partner, with $36 million held in the bank and $18 million is currently in transfer out of SVB UK but pending confirmation

DIACEUTICS (DXRX.L)

The technology and solutions provider to the pharma industry warns of material uncertainty over its ability to service its working capital in the short term. It had most of its 22.2 million pounds in cash in SVB accounts and tried to move its cash before SVB’s closure but the transaction is pending

DIANOMI (DNM.L)

The digital advertising services provider says about 3.8 million pounds was held across a variety of different currency accounts with SVB and SVBUK, and it is actively working to recover these deposits

GLANTUS HOLDINGS (GLAN.L)

Ireland-based SaaS provider says it uses SVB for its US operations and its maximum exposure is expected to only slightly exceed $250,000, which is insured by FDIC

ZEALAND PHARMA (ZELA.CO)

The Danish drug developer has deposits totalling 162.6 million Danish crowns ($23.4 million) at SVB, which was about 15 per cent of the group’s liquid funds

PHARMING GROUP NV (PHAR.AS)

The biopharmaceutical company says it has $26 million of deposits at SVB US, and expects to not bear any losses on these deposits

KINNEVIK AB (KINVb.ST)

The Sweden-based investment firm says its pro rata share of SVB deposits amounts to less than $20 million

RWS HOLDINGS PLC (RWS.L)

The intellectual property services provider says a small cash position held within SVB in US is expected to be fully protected under Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Scheme. It adds that SVB UK holds a portion of its forward currency contracts

AUCTION TECHNOLOGY GROUP (ATG.L)

The UK-based technology company says it had a senior facilities arrangement with a syndicate of six banks of which SVB represents one sixth of the respective drawn and undrawn amounts on the facilities

PCI-PAL (PCIPP.L)

The UK-based SaaS provider says it had about 3.2 million pounds of cash in accounts with SVB, its principal bank, split between the US and the UK as of March 9

YOURGENE HEALTH PLC (YGEN.L)

The molecular diagnostics company says it has a term loan facility with SVB UK and believes its SVB deposits are protected by relevant insurance schemes in UK and the US

WINDWARD LTD (WNWD.L)

The British technology company says total exposure above the amounts protected by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp Scheme and the Financial Services Compensation Scheme is less than 0.5 per cent of the company’s cash position of $22.2 million

TECHNOPROBE SPA (TPRO.MI)

The Italian semiconductor and microelectronics firm says its exposure to SVB represents 2.5 per cent of its cash and cash equivalent. A broker estimates this at about 10 million euros ($10.71 million)

ALECTA

The Swedish pension fund, an SVB shareholder since 2019, has around 1,200 billion Swedish crowns ($111.94 billion) in assets under management and says its total investment in SVB was just under 9 billion crowns.

“For individual pension savers at Alecta, the impact of this investment on future occupational pension payments is very small,” it adds. Alecta was SVB’s fourth-biggest owner with a 4.45 per cent stake on Dec. 31, according to Refinitiv.

ASIA-PACIFIC

NITRO SOFTWARE (NTO.AX)

Australia’s productivity software maker Nitro Software Ltd (NTO.AX) said it had about $12.18 million of its global cash reserves held on deposit at SVB. Nitro, which is in process of being acquired by private equity firm Potentia Capital, said the development does not impact the takeover offer

SEZZLE INC

Australian buy-now-pay-later firm Sezzle Inc said it had about $1.2 million of its total cash and cash equivalents held at SVB, adding that funds on deposit with SVB are not material to its ongoing business or operations

XERO LTD (XRO.AX)

Australian accounting software maker Xero Ltd (XRO.AX) said it did not have a material exposure to SVB, with total exposure at $5 million as at March 10

LIFE360 INC

Australian location-based services provider Life360 Inc said it estimated its exposure to be up to $5.6 million, with no significant disruption to operations

KUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE (KFH.KW)

The bank says it has $1.2 million exposure to SVB but has no material financial impact from the fallout

($1 = 0.9338 euros)

($1 = 10.7200 Swedish crowns)