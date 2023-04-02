April 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Prince Albert II of Monaco visits Cyprus

By Gina Agapiou00
monaco prince

Prince Albert II of Monaco arrived in Cyprus on Sunday to attend the award ceremony of a student competition held by Yianis Christodoulou Foundation.

The prince is a guest of the charity’s founder John Christodoulou who later tweeted a photo of Prince Albert Alexandre Louis Pierre Grimaldi holding a bottle of traditional sweet wine Commandaria.

Media reported that the prince will be awarded for his contribution to the protection of the environment during a dinner with other distinguished guests of Christodoulou.

On Monday, the Monaco Prince will attend the award ceremony of the LOVE CYPRUS competition held by Yianis Christodolou Foundation where students were called to capture photos or videos that promote the island, its nature and customs.

At the ceremony, held at the Monte Caputo in Limassol, eight winners will receive prizes amounting to €180,000 to upgrade their school facilities.

 

 

