Solana (SOL) and Uniswap (UNI) set to rise As Collateral Network (COLT) projects 3500% growth during presale

Sometimes, a single project is enough to instill a sense of optimism across the crypto world. Collateral Network (COLT) is one such platform. The presale of Collateral Network (COLT) has attracted thousands of investors who are pouring millions into the project. Analysts are certain that the value of Collateral Network (COLT) will increase by 3500% in the next 6 months. Solana (SOL) and Uniswap (UNI) are two other projects that have managed to shine in recent times.

>>BUY COLT TOKENS NOW<<

Solana (SOL) tries to escape bearish phase

Solana (SOL) has emerged as a top decentralized blockchain protocol that benefits dApps developers. The Solana (SOL) network is designed to host decentralized, scalable applications. The fast transaction speed on the Solana (SOL) network makes it popular amongst crypto enthusiasts.

However, the market sentiments have not favored Solana (SOL) in the last few weeks. Besides, the Solana (SOL) market performance has not been convincing either. Recently, Solana (SOL) suffered a network downtime, which triggered a bearish environment around the token. Meanwhile, Solana (SOL) has announced launching new upgrades to better its network. At present, Solana (SOL) can be traded at $20.56.

>>BUY COLT TOKENS NOW<<

Uniswap (UNI) announces new developments for price support

Uniswap (UNI) is a decentralized exchange that utilizes an automated liquidity protocol. Unlike other traditional centralized exchanges, Uniswap (UNI) does not use an order book. Uniswap (UNI) allows traders to trade directly from their wallets without any intermediaries. Uniswap (UNI) has implemented an automated market maker (AMM) with its proprietary formula.

Moreover, Uniswap (UNI) has undertaken several developmental activities to increase its market share. A few days back, Uniswap (UNI) revealed that it was working on developing a wallet for iPhone users.

Analysts expect that Uniswap (UNI) can find a steady growth momentum in the coming weeks. Currently, Uniswap (UNI) trades at $6.01. By market capitalization, Uniswap (UNI) is ranked 20th.

Collateral Network (COLT) explodes to get 35x more returns on investment

Collateral Network (COLT) is the first blockchain-based platform dedicated to the lending and borrowing of cryptocurrencies. The main objective of Collateral Network (COLT) is to streamline the process of borrowing and lending by creating a suitable ecosystem.

On Collateral Network (COLT), users can borrow cryptocurrencies against their real-world physical assets by using blockchain technology. Collateral Network (COLT) mints fractionalised NFTs against real-world physical assets on behalf of borrowers and enables them to secure a loan. Through Collateral Network (COLT), anyone can obtain a loan against their assets in 24 hours. Additionally, borrowing cryptocurrencies on Collateral Network (COLT) does not affect the credit history of users.

Lenders also get to avail several benefits on Collateral Network (COLT). Once Collateral Network (COLT) has minted the fractionalized NFTs on behalf of borrowers’ assets, lenders can purchase these NFTs to fund the loans for a small amount. Moreover, these NFTs are backed 1-to-1 by physical assets, which prevents their prices from falling due to market volatility or crash. Collateral Network (COLT) also enables lenders to raise money towards fractional loans at a pre-agreed fixed rate of interest and time frame. Once the loan amount has been raised, the borrowers will be required to pay the loan back to the lenders and in the event of a default for this, the asset in question will be repossessed and sold at public auction available for purchase. Lenders will receive a fixed income on a weekly basis too.

COLT tokens fuel the Collateral Network (COLT) ecosystem comprising three constituents – Crowdlending, Auctions and a Marketplace. During the starting phase of the presale round, COLT tokens will trade at $0.01. However, analysts are optimistic that Collateral Network (COLT) will grow by at least 35x in the next six months. Collateral Network (COLT) will supply a total of 1.4 billion tokens, and only 38% of them will be available during the presale.

With such a novel business roadmap, market analysts are confident that Collateral Network (COLT) can become a serious challenger to long-standing cryptos like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

Find out more about the Collateral Network presale here:

Website: https://www.collateralnetwork.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/collateralnwk

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Collateralnwk

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more