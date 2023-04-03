Today’s Weather: Sunny and warm

April 3, 2023

On Monday the weather will be mostly clear. Winds will be mainly north-easterly to south-easterly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort and the sea will be slightly rough. Temperatures will rise to 24 C inland, around 22 C on the coasts and 16 C in the higher mountains.

On Monday night the weather will continue mostly clear. Winds will be mainly north-easterly to south-easterly weak, up to 3 Beaufort, later turning to moderate on the west coast up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will remain slightly rough. Temperatures will drop to 10 C inland, 12 C on the south and east coasts, 13 C on the west and north coasts, and 9 C in the higher mountains.

On Tuesday, the weather will be mostly clear. Light dust is expected in the atmosphere. Temperatures will rise to significantly above average for the season.

On Wednesday and Thursday, locally increased clouds will be observed at times, which may bring isolated showers. A drop in temperature is expected on Wednesday, with no significant change on Thursday.

