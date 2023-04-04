April 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Animal party decries huge problem of strays on the island

By Iole Damaskinos0189
dog rescue sized
Female breeding hound found abandoned in Polis area and rescued recently by CM staff

The Cyprus Animal Party on Tuesday issued an official call to the state to take more seriously the problem of strays on the island, on the occasion of International Day of Abandoned Animals.

dog rescue 2
Hunting dog with spine and ribcage visibly protruding from starvation

The party stated the need to highlight the massive size of the problem in the country, and the huge number of strays, for which it said the state bears ultimate responsibility.

“Unfortunately, Gandhi’s philosophy did not take hold in our country, namely, that the culture and ethics of a people can be determined from the way its animals are treated. Thousands of strays [are about], few homes to accommodate or adopt them. The shelters are beyond full, and volunteers and rescuers are at rock bottom financially,” the party’s statement said.

The Animal Party added it hopes that finally the state will take serious action to reduce the population of abandoned animals.

