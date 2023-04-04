April 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentEnvironmentWhat's On

Event takes a closer look at bird spring migration

By Eleni Philippou00
birdlife

Spring brings more than just a change in season. For the bird kingdom, it is a time of migration and an upcoming event by BirdLife Cyprus invites the public to celebrate it and learn more about their world. Birdwatching, crafts related to a bird’s life and games in nature will take place on Sunday morning at Athalassa National Forest Park. A fun day awaits families and bird lovers between 9.30am and 12.30pm.

“Bird migration is among the wonders of the natural world,” says BirdLife Cyprus. “From the smallest of songbirds weighing just a few grams to the most majestic of raptors soaring through the skies, birds and their epic journeys never fail to fascinate us. Now is the time when millions of birds are leaving Africa to travel towards Cyprus and the rest of Europe where they will nest.”

The day at Athalassa Park will include a nest box workshop building birdhouses with sticks and natural elements. A scavenger hunt will have participants running up and down the park discovering more about the animal world and nature while birdwatching will take place at the lake with binoculars and telescopes. All of the day’s activities happen free of charge yet the workshops require pre-registrations as availability is limited.

 

Celebrating Bird Spring Migration

Activities and games organised by BirdLife Cyprus. April 9. Athalassa National Forest Park, Nicosia. 9.30am-12.30pm. Free. Tel: 22-455072. Facebook event at BirdLife Cyprus

 

Related Posts

Daily News Briefing

Melissa Hekkers

Mushrooms, LSD and cannabis bust in Limassol

Iole Damaskinos

Fatal collision claims 22-year-old mother in Famagusta

Iole Damaskinos

Thieves make off with €180,000 diamond swapped for fake

Iole Damaskinos

Cyprus can benefit from soaring copper prices

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign