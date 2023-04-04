April 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fatal collision claims 22-year-old mother in Famagusta

By Iole Damaskinos00
Imagew (1)
Famagusta hospital

A new fatal road accident on Monday claimed the life of 22-year-old Androniki Paraskeva from Paralimni.

According to police statement the accident happened around 11:30 am when in conditions still under investigation, the 22-year-old woman, who was travelling with her three-year-old in a car seat, lost control on the Liopetri – Sotira road.

As a result, the woman’s vehicle collided with a bus driven by a 39-year-old man carrying 11 passengers .

Members of the fire service were called to extricate the woman and her child from the vehicle and they were taken by ambulance to Famagusta General Hospital, where the young mother shortly after succumbed to her injuries.

The three-year-old girl, who was reported as out of danger, was transferred to Makarios Hospital in Nicosia as a precaution.

The 39-year-old bus driver and four passengers were also taken to Famagusta General Hospital with minor injuries and all were examined and discharged.

Famagusta traffic police are investigating the exact causes of the collision.

Related Posts

Thieves make off with €180,000 diamond swapped for fake in Limassol

Iole Damaskinos

Cyprus can benefit from soaring copper prices

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Teachers in north to protest over theological school

Nikolaos Prakas

House human rights committee questions police about bullying case delay

Nikolaos Prakas

Finance committee to review government request for €75 million

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign