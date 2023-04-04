April 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Further suspect arrested after violence at basketball game

By Nick Theodoulou040
basketball hooligans
The trouble at the stadium

Another suspect – aged 21 – was arrested on Tuesday after police secured an arrest warrant for his alleged link to violence at a basketball match last month.

Police said the suspect turned himself in and was later taken to Nicosia court, which handed down a one-day remand.

Elsewhere, four other suspects – aged 24, 25, 29 and 30 – had their cases processed at Nicosia court after they were arrested last week.

They were released on €5,000 bail and must present themselves to the police once a week. They were also slapped with a stadium ban.

The justice ministry, police and other key players last Friday agreed on a memorandum of understanding in tackling hooliganism, which will be binding on all parties in terms of responsibilities that will be attributed to them under the agreement.

The violence at the Anorthosis-Apollon basketball semi-final at the end of March, which led to the injury of three officers, prompted the cabinet to announce tough measures against hooligans.

 

