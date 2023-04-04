April 4, 2023

The Ladderman presents new album

Larnaca-based band The Ladderman will finally present its new album to listeners this April. An upcoming performance at Savino Live will have a special meaning on April 21 as the band presents its third and newest album – Figures on Demand.

The Ladderman was formed in 2011 by Andreas Matheou and Rolandis Lazidis. Influenced by the 70s classic rock sound and the 90s rawness of the grunge era, the band has a signature sound fusing genres with a signature approach. In 2016, the band released their first album called Not a Six which signified the band’s direction in sound and style.

Then, in 2018, the band released a single called Roll Those Eyes which was the first track that the new drummer of the band Stefanos recorded, giving the band a push into a more dynamic and intricate playing overall. In 2019, the band released their sophomore album called Anything Goes, consisting of 11 songs with the band solidifying their style and sound.

Since then Matheou, Lazidis, Stefanos Eliopoulous and Stelios Mosfilotis have performed at numerous festivals and music events, filling the stage with guitar strums, multilayered rhythms and raw vocals. Their newest piece of work transcends and surpasses musical genres and standards to convey strong emotions and trace experiences from a strange period of isolation during the pandemic. The guitars remain a strong element but at the same time dynamic and expressive supported by a raw bass and the complex rhythmic constructions in the drums. It is an album full of ideas and sounds that promises to impress fans of modern rock music.

 

Figures on Demand

The Ladderman present their new album. April 21. Savino Live, Larnaca. 10pm. €10. Tel: 99-426011

