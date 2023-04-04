April 4, 2023

Today’s Weather: Hot, showers expected overnight

File photo: Limassol

On Tuesday the weather will be mostly clear. Winds will be north-easterly to south-easterly light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort, gradually turning south-west to north-westerly light to moderate, and strong at times in the afternoon, up to 5 Beaufort. The sea will be rough. Temperatures will rise to 29 C in the interior and the north coast, 24 C on the remaining coasts and 19 C in the higher mountains.

On Tuesday night, the weather will become partly cloudy with isolated showers are expected in the west and north. Winds will be south-westerly to north-westerly light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will remain rough. Temperatures will drop to 10 C in the interior, 4 C on the west coast, 12 C on the remaining coasts and 5 C in the higher mountains.

On Wednesday, increased clouds are expected to bring isolated rains, initially in the western half of the island but later spreading to other areas. Temperatures are expected to drop significantly.

On Thursday and Friday there will be temporarily increased clouds. Temperatures will rise slightly approaching average for the season.

