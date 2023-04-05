Busy month ahead at Technopolis 20

In Paphos, cultural centre Technopolis 20 is preparing for another month packed with music and theatre performances, starting with a tribute to American jazz pianist and composer Sonny Clark on Friday.
Presenting an evening titled The Sound of Sonny Clark, are three local musicians who go by the name The Power of the Jazz Piano Trio. Loukas Louka, Ioannis Karcheras and Adonis David Christou will take over the floor of Technopolis 20 to celebrate the music of Sonny Clark on the piano, bass and drums.
Just a few days later and a theatre performance in Greek will entertain Technopolis 20 guests. Womanhood 4, under the direction of actor Marios Ioannou, will take place on Sunday and highlights women’s stories. Eight female actors on stage will portray the stories of women such as Lysistrati, Mydeia and Anne Hathaway among others. Two shows will be presented on the night, first at 6pm and then again at 8pm.
On April 19, popular Cypriot band Rumba Attack will continue its island tour as it holds special performances presenting its debut album. Titled Harmonica, the album consists of 11 tracks, of which nine are original compositions and two are Greek song covers. Constantinos Lyras, Memnon Arestis and Savvas Thoma will return to Technopolis 20 to bring their signature Rumba-Flamenco sound along with new melodies and songs.
Classical music lovers will have the opportunity to enjoy a concert of opera and romances with the soprano Ksenia Belolipetskaya and the pianist Elina Linchevskaya on April 21. The evening’s programme will include famous arias from operas by Puccini, Cilea, Chaikovskiy, Rimsky-Korsakov and also romances by Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninov.
Lastly, Vasiliki Konstanti and Marianna Georgiou will present a voice and piano recital on April 26 with works from the Romantic period titled Frühlingslied (The song of Spring). The recital will include works by Mendelsshon, Schumann, Schubert, Chausson and more as the evening presents melodies of hope and a blossoming spring season.
