April 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus tops EU in surgical, premature and multiple deliveries

By Iole Damaskinos0211
Health Minister Popi Kanari
Data from the ministry of health’s monitoring unit show that C-sections in Cyprus reached 58.9 per cent of all births in 2021, with the EU average not exceeding 30 per cent.

The country also ranks first in Europe in terms of premature deliveries and multiple pregnancies, with approximately 11.3 per cent of live newborns in Cyprus delivered prematurely.

Speaking at the conclusion of a two-day workshop on Tuesday, supported by WHO-Europe and the international federation of gynecology and obstetrics (FIGO), Health Minister Popi Kanari advocated for a multifaceted approach to deal with the problem.

Safeguarding the health of mothers and children is the primary goal of the national strategy promoting natural birth and decreasing premature deliveries, the minister said, adding that this would be done through reliance on evidence-based practices.

Such interventions can be implemented within the existing healthcare system and legislation based on guidelines and clinical protocols, Kanari said.

Targeted training and continuing professional development, as well as a public information campaign, feature in the minister’s recommendations.

In tandem it is necessary to monitor and gather data on perinatal health at both unit [hospital] and national level and promote research, Kanari said.

Representatives of 40 Cyprus-based organisations concerned with the issue attended the event during which Kanari offered assurances that the ministry will provide all possible support towards these key public health goals.

