April 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Easter crafts and baking at The Leventis Museum

By Eleni Philippou00
2

The Easter season is full of tasty treats and local traditions. Soon, bakeries and homes will fill with flaounes and tsoureki while Easter candles are being decorated to take to church. For those who seek a unique experience this month taking part in Easter traditions, the Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia proposes two hands-on workshops this weekend.

Saturday’s workshop is a creative session for adults to bake delicious Easter treats. From 10am to 1pm or 4pm to 7pm, participants will knead and bake bread creations, and learn about the traditions and customs related to traditional Easter baked goods. Organised by the Association of the Friends of the Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia and the AG Leventis Gallery, the workshop will be led by food researcher Florentia Kythreotou.

A coffee break will treat the participants to baked goods the researcher made and a short presentation on traditional Easter treats will follow. At the end of the workshop, participants will take their baked creations with them which will be baked at the well-known Patisserie Melissa in the old city of Nicosia, along with goods from the neighbourhood bakery.

On Sunday, children will be able to join museum educators to make their own natural beeswax Easter candles inspired by the history of Nicosia and the museum’s collection. Young participants (aged 6 to 10) will roam through the Medieval Ceramics Collection of the Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia to observe knights, fish and birds, patterns that will give them ideas to create and decorate their own clay ornaments and paint them in springtime greens, yellows and earthy browns, medieval colours all around.

 

Traditional Easter Baked Good Workshop

For adults, led by food researcher Florentia Kythreotou. April 8. Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia, Nicosia. 10.30am-1.30pm and 4pm-7pm. €20. In Greek. Tel: 22-661475

Easter Candle-Making

For children. April 9. Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia, Nicosia. 10.30am-11.30am. €10. In Greek. Tel: 22-661475

