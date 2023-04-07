April 7, 2023

In today’s episode, the House passed a law making some 1,000 former bank employees eligible for unemployment benefits, in what some commentators earlier called a scandalous arrangement.

Elsewhere, civil servants can start and finish work half an hour earlier after the plenum approved amendments to their working hours to alleviate traffic issues.

There’s also comments by Finance Minister Makis Keravnos who stated that there are no concerns over an increase in bad loans for Cyprus’ banks.

All these and more in your Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

