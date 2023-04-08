April 8, 2023

Lent Street Food Festival in Nicosia this Sunday

Fasting? It won’t be a problem for the street food festival the Alkinoos Artemiou Foundation and Association of Chefs of Cyprus – Nicosia are organising. The Lent Street Food Festival will be held this Sunday in Aglantzia and will feature all sorts of tasty dishes and bites, ideal for the Easter fasting season. Under the slogan Good Food, Good Drink, Good Purpose!, the festival is a charity event raising proceeds to be donated to the Alkinoos Artemiou Foundation for children with oncological and haematological diseases.

After last year’s success where more than 2,000 people attended a similar event, the festival is back at Spyros Kyprianou Park to spread joy from 1pm to 6pm. Professional chefs (who participate voluntarily) will prepare special lent dishes with flavours from the Middle East, Europe and the USA. The day aims to be a gastronomic journey around the world, rich in aromas and tastes.

The dishes will be sold at low prices and can be accompanied with Cypriot beer, wine and zivania. Coffees, other beverages, desserts and fruits will also be available.

In addition, a cultural programme will entertain visitors while a second-hand book bazaar will give book lovers the chance to browse a wide selection of books. Anyone that has books at home they would like to donate are invited to bring them to the festival.

 

Lent Street Food Festival

Charity festival with lent street food, live performances and a second-hand book bazaar. April 9. Spyros Kyprianou Park, Aglantzia, Nicosia. 1pm-6pm. Tel: 94-043704. [email protected]

