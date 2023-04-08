April 8, 2023

Tiger Woods survives rough finish to make Masters cut

By Nick Theodoulou00
the masters
Tiger Woods of the US after putting for par on the 10th hole during the second round

Despite bogeying the 17th and 18th holes to complete Saturday’s weather-delayed second round at the Masters, Tiger Woods survived to play the rest of the weekend in Augusta, Ga.

The five-time Masters champion finished on the cut line at 3 over par, tying the tournament record of 23 consecutive made cuts shared by Gary Player and Fred Couples.

Couples, at 63, became the oldest player ever to make the cut at the Masters. The 1992 Augusta champion is tied for 40th place at 1 over par.

Brooks Koepka leads the field at 12 under after carding a 5-under 67 in the second round. Spain’s Jon Rahm is two shots back after bogeys on two of his last three holes Saturday morning. Amateur Sam Bennett is alone in third at 8 under after back-to-back rounds of 68.

Notable players who failed to make the cut included World No. 2 Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland (5 over) and Justin Thomas (4 over).

Woods was 2 over through 11 holes when play resumed on a rainy Saturday morning at Augusta National Golf Club. After three straight pars, he birdied the par-5 15th with a 27-foot putt.

Woods two-putted for par at the 16th before making bogey on each of the last two holes to put his weekend plans in jeopardy.

His tee shot at the finishing hole sailed into the pine trees on the left of the fairway. He punched out to about 66 yards and his approach shot was well short, but he two-putted to finish at 3 over.

“I’ve always loved this golf course, and I love playing this event,” Woods said. “Obviously I’ve missed a couple with some injuries, but I’ve always wanted to play here. I’ve loved it. I got a chance to play on the weekend.”

