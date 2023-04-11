April 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentWhat's On

Exhibition at Aigaia presents Anna Alexandrou’s work

By Eleni Philippou028
2 (1)

In the old neighbourhood of Ayioi Omologites is a hub for creativity. The Aigaia School of Art and Design besides running classes for children and adults also hosts the Aigaia Art Gallery which showcases local art. This May, the Nicosia Gallery will present the work of contemporary visual artist, Anna Alexandrou, in an exhibition with the aim to reintroduce her work to the public with a selection from all of her art.

Her work, purely experiential, is an illustrated diary of experiences which, through various symbols, narrates, among other things, her story. Anna’s works are accessible and multi-layered, providing both visual satisfaction and a reason for dialogue, something that the creator herself has always sought.

“Through my works,” she said in 2015, “this is a game of composition, colour, material, emptiness and fullness on a surface. I experiment with different materials, like fabrics, paper, threads, sewing, letters, words, symbols and anything that helps me to visually compose what I am trying to say.”

 

Exhibition by Anna Alexandrou

Exhibition presenting the work of contemporary visual artist. May 6-28. Aigaia Art Gallery, Nicosia. Opening night: 7.30pm. Monday and Thursday: 9am-1pm, 5pm-8pm. Tuesday and Wednesday: 9am-1pm, 5pm-9pm. Friday: 9am-3pm. Sunday: 5pm-8pm. Tel: 22-445757

 

Related Posts

Book Review: Vacuum in the Dark by Jen Beagin

CM Guest Columnist

Three new exhibitions at Hambis Printmaking Museum

Eleni Philippou

Silent disco party coming to Pervolia

Eleni Philippou

Football and politics: the history of Cyprus

Alix Norman

Feel-good series to dispel the gloom

Constantinos Psillides

Cyprus Film Days for children and youth

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign