April 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man fined €5,500 for duty-free tobacco

By Antigoni Pitta00
File Photo

A 65-year-old was fined 5,500 after a large volume of duty-free tobacco products was found at his residence, police said on Tuesday.  

An investigation at the man’s house in Limassol turned up 480 packs of cigarettes and packs of manufactured tobacco with a total weight 3.5 kilograms. 

Customs officials carried out checks and confirmed that the tobacco products found were duty-free.  

The products were seized and the 65-year-old was issued a fine of 5,500. 

