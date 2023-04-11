April 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Over 400 firecrackers found as pre-Easter sweep continues

By Antigoni Pitta00
firecrackers
Fie photo

Police on Tuesday seized over 400 firecrackers and fireworks from two men, aged 20 and 24, in Larnaca.

As part of a sweep targeting the illegal use of explosives, Larnaca police stopped the two men, who had been driving a motorcycle in the Ayios Nicolaos area in Larnaca.

During the search, officers found 423 firecrackers and 13 fireworks stashed in the storage area of the motorcycle.

They also found a wallet in the 24-year-old’s possession containing €955.97, which was seized along with the firecrackers in order to determine where the money came from.

The two men were arrested on the spot and taken to Larnaca police headquarters for further interrogation.

They were later charged in writing and released to face the court at a later date.

