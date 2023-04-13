April 13, 2023

In today’s episode, the UK government imposed sanctions on two alleged Cypriot “financial fixers” for “knowingly assisting” sanctioned Russia oligarchs to hide their assets in complex financial networks.

Elsewhere, doctors at a private medical centre in Limassol have asked to be given time to relocate, following a majority decision by shareholders to be inducted into the national health system.

There’s also the development that Cyprus police rejected a request from the Greek football authority to host the cup final on the island, a few days after Greece’s media reported it was a done deal, while authorities in Nicosia said they had never even received a request.

All these and more in your Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

