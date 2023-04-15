April 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusWhat's On

Relationship between a Greek and Turk sets scene for comedic commentary

By Eleni Philippou044
festival athinon the republic of baclava 25 07 21 pinelopi gerasimou 65a

A comic and thought-provoking tale, caught in between two worlds, is coming to Limassol next month. Following its staging at the Athens Epidaurus Festival in 2021 in the framework of the 1821 Bicentennial tribute, where it received critical and audience acclaim, the surrealist comedy The Republic of Baklava will be presented on Rialto Theatre’s stage on May 18, 19 and 20.

The play is an unexpectedly hilarious theatre mockumentary directed by Anestis Azas, which, despite drawing inspiration from the 1821 Greek Revolution, is set in the modern-day, digital world, exploring issues of identity and politics through today’s perspective.

The story follows Sophia and Fatih, from Greece and Turkey respectively, two young people who met and fell in love with each other while studying in some Western country. When the couple decides to establish their business, a baklava shop located in the historical city of Mesolongi, they are forced to confront the traditional hostility of their countries and decide to declare their business ‘an independent state’. A romantic venture, doomed to fail.

A group of ‘researchers’ are invited on stage to reconstruct the history of this tiny nation, its birth, conflict and heritage. Through a number of imaginary, surrealist and comic situations, the two young people are longing to become unshackled from the eternal stereotypes of their counties and to invent a new identity for themselves.

 

The Republic of Baklava

Theatre mockumentary directed by Anestis Azas. May 18, 19 and 20. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 8pm. €12. With Greek and English overtitles. www.rialto.com.cy

Related Posts

‘No magic solutions’ to big issues, Christodoulides says in Easter message

Jean Christou

Holy Light arrives in Cyprus for Easter services

Staff Reporter

New appointee picked after CV furore ends in hasty resignation

Jean Christou

Less lamb, more pork but meat consumption steady

Staff Reporter

Mozart meets Broadway for a good cause

Eleni Philippou

Cruise ship with 1,000 on board departs after Cyprus stop

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign