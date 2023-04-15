April 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
ChinaEuropeRussiaUkraineWorld

Zelenskiy discussed Macron’s China visit with him- Kyiv

By Reuters News Service00
file photo: ukrainian president zelenskiy attends a joint news briefing with finnish president niinisto in kyiv
File photo: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy

 Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held a call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Saturday in which the leaders discussed Macron’s visit to China, Zelenskiy said.

Macron visited China last week, where he urged Chinese leader Xi Jinping to “reason” with Russia to stop the war in Ukraine.

“I told him about the situation at the front and further intentions to liberate all our territories,” Zelenskiy wrote on the Telegram app. “I praised France’s intention to further strengthen important support for Ukraine on the battlefield.”

Related Posts

Polish government bans grain and food imports from Ukraine

Reuters News Service

As Putin signs new law on draft, Russia says spring call-up is running as planned

Reuters News Service

Iran vows crack down on people who promote removing the veil

Reuters News Service

SSudan paramilitaries say they have seized presidential palace in apparent coup bid (Updated)

Reuters News Service

Orthodox Christians await Holy Light in Jerusalem under heavy police restrictions

Reuters News Service

Atomic ‘angst’ over? Germany closes last nuclear plants

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign