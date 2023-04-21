April 21, 2023

File photo: Pournara camp

In today’s episode, the government said it is gearing into action to tackle the migration crisis, with funding aimed at expanding reception centres, speeding up asylum seeker applications, and increasing voluntary returns to 1,000 a month.

Elsewhere, hackers made good on their threat to release a trove of personal data stolen from the Open University of Cyprus, after a deadline for payment of ransom elapsed.

There’s also the announcement that the police forces’ top units responded to a mock terrorist attack on Thursday to assess their readiness, in a simulation of terror strikes which included an attack on Kykkos monastery.

All these and more in your Daily News Briefing, brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

