April 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Suspect in fake doctor scam arrested

By Staff Reporter00
Police arrested a 57-year-old permanent resident who tried to scam an elderly woman into paying €90,000 for a fake surgery for daughter.

Many have fallen victim to the ‘fake doctor’ scam and paid out tens of thousands of euros. It typically involves a phone call from a person pretending to be a doctor who claims that the person must pay for their child’s urgent surgery.

Police on Friday morning detailed that this time the scammer was arrested after the 78-year-old he called and sought to trick on Thursday morning realised what was happening after her daughter turned up at the house during the call.

The family then immediately contacted the police who arrived at the scene.

The scammer, who had initially called the home line but then requested to speak over the mobile phone, instructed the 78-year-old to go to a location and drop off the cash.

Police were monitoring the scene and as soon as the suspect approached the woman and requested the money the police then swooped in and arrested him.

The police announcement further detailed that the suspect admitted to his involvement in the scam but that he was acting on behalf of a third party. He added that this occurred on three occasions and the money has been transferred abroad.

Police spokesman Christos Andreou speaking on CyBC radio last month, urged the public to be aware of the ‘doctor scam’ phenomenon targeting elderly persons in particular.

A spate of such incidents is underfoot, Andreou said, and police are currently investigating another incident while two additional attempts were foiled.

A particular method of operating of these scammers is to keep the victim on the line, preventing them from calling their loved one to confirm the veracity of the story.

Police are continuing investigations and are meanwhile urging any member of the public receiving a similar call to report the incident immediately to their nearest police station or the citizen’s contact line, at 1460.

