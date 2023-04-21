April 21, 2023

Ombudswoman reappointed as commissioner for protection of human rights

By Nick Theodoulou00
Ombudswoman Maria Stylianou-Lottides met with President Nikos Christodoulides on Friday at the presidential palace where he confirmed her reappointment as commissioner for the protection of human rights.

He stressed the importance of the independent institution, created in 1991, which defends human rights and freedoms – highlighting Lottides’ experience in the role.

For her part, Lottides said that she is proud to continue her work in the institution which stands with society along with each individual.

“For six years we have been by their side, and we will continue to be,” she added.

