April 22, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Government pledges support for low and middle-income groups

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
cyprus business now supermarket retail inflation

Supporting the vulnerable and low and middle-income groups is a priority, government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Saturday.

“It is paramount at this time that we as a state, as a government, provide citizens, consumers, especially the vulnerable, with all the tools to enable them to cope with inflationary trends.”

He pointed out that this will not be done through one measure or even through an announcement, but through a series of measures, noting that the Cabinet decision approving the commerce ministry’s proposal to monitor the prices of specific products, where the consumer will have the opportunity to monitor on a daily basis what the market looks like and what the lowest price of a product is.

According to Letymbiotis, this will help to reduce prices, as has been done in other countries that have used this tool.

He added that in the same direction the government is examining the reduction of the VAT rate on specific products, adding that these measures will also work together to provide partial relief to households.

Letymbiotis stressed that among the government’s immediate priorities is the support of vulnerable groups, as well as low and middle-income groups, which have been hit heavily. The government is also considering further measures, he noted.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related Posts

Around €55 million for fisheries projects between 2021-2027, minister says

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Contacts on EU involvement for Cyprus problem continue

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Cyprus monitoring situation in Sudan, efforts to evacuate Cypriots continue

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Effects of climate change becoming more apparent in Cyprus, commissioner says

Andria Kades

Transport ministry to take over handling of airport concession

Andria Kades

Police arrest man with cannabis in car

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign