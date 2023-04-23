Fantom (FTM), EOS (EOS), and Sparklo (SPRK): Tokens with significant upside potential

Investors and analysts are predicting that the crypto market has already bottomed, meaning now is the best time to invest.

To position themselves for the impending bull run, investors are contemplating which token to accumulate. Fantom (FTM), EOS (EOS), and Sparklo have been identified as having significant upside potential, although Sparklo has more.

EOS (EOS) On the verge of an uptrend

EOS (EOS) is a third-generation open-source blockchain platform powered by the EOS virtual machine. The network is about to release the beta version of its EVM mainnet, which will improve network interoperability.

In addition, the network also signed a partnership with the investment firm, DWF Labs, through an investment deal worth a whopping $60 million. The fund is intended to be used to further bolster the platform’s development.

It will be unsurprising if EOS (EOS) becomes one of the best gainers in the next bull run, considering the work it has put in. Currently worth $1 at the time of writing, the token might likely enter an uptrend soon, even though its value has taken a dip. In the past 30 days, EOS (EOS) has had a 7% decrease in price.

Fantom (FTM): The leading DeFi token

The scalable layer-1 blockchain, Fantom (FTM), is one of the big players in the DeFi ecosystem. It aims to solve smart-contract-related problems, particularly those relating to speed.

The Foundation recently announced that it has passed a proposal aiming to distribute a portion of gas fees to developers. This was met with excitement, which will mean more participation on the chain and a possible increase in Fantom’s (FTM) price. Without failing to mention it, Andre Cronje, one of DeFi’s brilliant minds, is also back on the network, which is bullish for Fantom (FTM).

Considering these, Fantom (FTM) might just be ready for its bull run.

Sparklo (SPRK): The project that blends physical assets with NFT

Fantom (FTM), EOS (EOS), and Sparklo are being considered the likely top gainers in the next bull run by both investors and experts. Nevertheless, Sparklo is being acknowledged as the project with the most significant upside potential on this list. It is obvious when the token’s fundamentals and unique protocol are considered.

Sparklo aims to revolutionize the metal investment industry by allowing fractional investment in precious metals. These real-life assets include silver, gold, and platinum, which investors can own fractionally. The investment is then tokenized as an NFT, which can then be digitally stored.

Sparklo offers investors a front seat to its impending uptrend, which they can acknowledge by participating in its cheap presale of just $0.05. This makes them early adopters and potential beneficiaries of a token that is predicted to increase in value by 2000%, according to experts.

Furthermore, investors can feel reassured about investing as the liquidity is completely locked for 100 years, the smart contract is audited, and there is an ongoing KYC audit. Investment in Sparklo isn’t only better but also safer.

