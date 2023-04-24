April 24, 2023

Man remanded for smuggling of migrants

Famagusta district court on Monday remanded a 45-year-old man for eight days in connection with illegally smuggling migrants to Cyprus.

At around 3.40AM on Sunday, maritime police intercepted a small boat with 28 people on board, off the coast of Cape Greco. Specifically, there were 16 men, five women and seven children.

The passengers were taken to the Ayia Napa marina for safety and officers then found out the boat had departed from Syria on Saturday. The driver was a 45-year-old man who was arrested and held for questioning.

The remaining passengers were taken to Pournara.

Famagusta police continue investigations.

