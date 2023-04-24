Music nights in rural villages

Another season of Music in the Mountains is bringing musicians and guests to Cyprus’ rural mountains villages. In May, three live music evenings will feature more of the island’s bands, ensembles and duos in Lofou, Trimiklini and Ineia.
First up is an evening of Spanish poetry and music. The Sueño Iberico performance on May 4 will take place at Agrovino Wine Bar, Lofou with soprano Mariza Anastasiades and guitarist Socrates Leptos. The two musicians will perform a unique blend of both original and arranged works from France, Italy, Brazil and Argentina, many inspired by the rich musical folklore of their respective countries. Their repertoire will include music and poetry by the well-known Federico Garcia Lorca and Manuel De Falla.
On May 11, the Latin jazz band Macumba will bring their colourful and rhythmic music to John’s Restaurant in Trimiklini. The band’s performance will bring Latin flair to Trimiklini blending the trumpet with bass, percussions and keyboard. On stage with be Elias Ioannou, Giorgos Morfitis, Rodrigo Caceres and Rodos Panayiotou with their signature Afro-Cuban and Brazilian rhythms.
Macumba have presented their frenzy dance jazz music in various festivals and concerts with great success in Cyprus and abroad such as Unesco’s Gardens of Sound Music Festival in Poland, ATJF Athens Technopolis Jazz Festival, Windcraft Festival, Rialto World Music Festival, Aglajazz Festival and more.
Towards the middle of the month, on May 17, Katerina Andreou and Giorgos Morfitis will perform a chilled set with international and Greek hits with a jazzy touch at O Linos, Ineia. Vocals and piano melodies will entertain guests dining at the restaurant, wrapping up May’s Music in the Mountains programme.
Sueño Iberico
Spanish poetry and music with soprano Mariza Anastasiades and guitarist Socrates Leptos. May 4. Agrovino Wine Bar, Lofou. 8pm. €15. Tel: 99-584871
Macumba
Latin-jazz band live. May 11. John’s Restaurant in Trimiklini. 8pm. €15. Tel: 97-898997
Katerina Andreou and Giorgos Morfitis
International and Greek hits with a jazzy touch. May 17. O Linos, Ineia. 8pm. €15. Tel: 96-207351