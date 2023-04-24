April 24, 2023

Today’s weather: Mainly clear, rain locally

On Monday the weather will be clear with clouds developing later in the day, expected to bring rain mainly in areas south of Troodos. Winds will be variable south-westerly to north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort, and strong, up to 5 Beaufort, on the west and south coasts. The sea will be slightly rough. Temperatures will rise to 27 C inland, 25 C on the south and east coasts, 24 C on the north coast, 22 on the west coast, and 17 C in the higher mountains.

On Monday night the weather will be mostly clear, with local low clouds on the west coasts. Winds will be mainly north-westerly to north-easterly, weak to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will remain slightly rough. Temperatures will drop to 10 C in the interior, 12 C on the coast and 7 C in the higher mountains.

On Tuesday, the weather will be mostly clear with occasional increased clouds. On Wednesday, increased, mainly high clouds will be observed. On Thursday the weather will be cloudy, while local rain and isolated thunderstorms are expected from midday on.

Temperatures will remain steady until Tuesday with a gradual drop expected on Wednesday and Thursday remaining close to average for the season.

