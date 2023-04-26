Sparklo (SPRK): Investors’ trusted project ahead of Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) and the Graph (GRT)

With few trusted projects available in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, Sparklo is currently head and shoulders above most projects in their presale stage. In fact, its presale is predicted to have more growth than Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) and The Graph (GRT).

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR): The network with its unique proof-of-stake consensus mechanism

Hedera (HBAR) has its own unique proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism to keep its network secure, known as Hashgraph consensus, hence the popular term Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR).

Today, Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is the most widely used public network for decentralization, allowing the creation of powerful decentralized apps. Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) currently ranks 33rd by market cap globally.

The integration of D’cent Wallets, a South Korean blockchain wallet, with Hedera, has seen the ecosystem even grow bigger and Heder Hashgraph’s (HBAR) value rise. However, the recent bearish trend has seen the price of Hedera (HBAR) drop by 1.36% in the past 24 hours and 13.6% in the past 7 days.

The Graph (GRT): The token on a major downtrend

The Graph (GRT) allows users to construct and publish subgraphs that make data open and accessible to all. The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized system for indexing and querying data from blockchains. So far, it has hosted a service with over 2,900 subgraphs for Web3 and DeFi apps.

The Graph’s (GRT) current value as of the time of writing is $0.13, significantly down from its all-time high of $2.875. The bearish trend continues, as The Grpah’s (GRT) price is down by 3.3% in the past 24 hours and by 22.5% in the past 7 days. The bear doesn’t seem to be easing up on the 42nd largest cryptocurrency in the world by market cap, prompting investors to look for alternative alt-coin investments.

The Sparklo presale is one of the new projects investors are looking out for in 2023, with most already participating in its presale.

Sparklo’s (SPRK): Investors’ most trusted presale

As the world’s first rare metals blockchain investment platform, Sparklo aims to make a statement in the investment and cryptocurrency ecosystem as a whole. The investment platform aims to make investments in rare metals such as gold, silver, and platinum possible and seamless. Through the platform, investors will be able to invest in fractionalized NFTs that are backed by precious metals.

In addition, the presale price is only $0.015, meaning investors have the opportunity to accumulate more Sparklo and ultimately enjoy high profits. The profits can be as high as 2,000% in the coming year, as reported by analysts.

Furthermore, the team has ensured that liquidity is locked for 100 years and that smart contracts are audited by the InterFi network, with the KYC audit in the process of completion. With this, investors’ confidence is greatly improved in the project.

DISCLAIMER