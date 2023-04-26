April 26, 2023

Hellenic Bank’s new website makes everything easy

Hellenic Bank new 2023 website

Hellenic Bank’s new, easy-to-use, cutting-edge website https://www.hellenicbank.com/ is set to become a game-changer, simplifying complex banking services.

Featuring a fresh look and a simpler design, the new website promises to offer existing and prospective customers an upgraded user experience, in line with modern-day needs and the high standards of global financial organisations.

Redesigned to enhance the user experience, the new website offers new features that make navigation a breeze, with extra selection filters for products, making it easier than ever for customers to compare products and services. It also supports multiple upgrades.

In addition to the revamping of the website, changes have been made to the functionality of Online Banking, giving it the same look and feel – and the same user experience – as the Hellenic Bank Mobile App. This will make it easier for users to manage their day-to-day banking services.

Such user-friendly Online Banking gives customers free and direct access, to manage their account comfortably and securely, at any time, from anywhere, and without needing to visit a physical bank branch.

Online Banking also offers enhanced capabilities, such as creating a new virtual card in a matter of seconds, for more secure electronic transactions. Users can activate or deactivate their cards, or even view, download or save transaction data, print out interest certificates and their IBAN, create and modify term deposits, pay into more than 1,200 types of accounts, and make free SEPA transfers for amounts of up to €1,000.

These upgrades aim to bolster the image of a bank that is at the cutting edge of technology, enhancing the important role that Hellenic Bank has come to play as one of Cyprus’ leading financial organisations.

