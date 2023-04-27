Pharos Chamber Music Festival boasts an impressive line-up

Six concerts on six different evenings in eclectic venues around the island are coming up as the summer approaches bringing with it another round of the International Pharos Chamber Music Festival. The 22nd edition of the festival returns this May 26 and until June 2 leading and celebrated international artists will present unique chamber music performances.
The Royal Manor House in Kouklia will welcome 20 guest musicians, many of them performing on the island for the first time, who over the course of six days will share their talent with Cyprus’ music-loving audiences. Fine music in an Unesco World Heritage site awaits.
“The International Pharos Chamber Music Festival stands out as one of the most distinguished music events in Europe,” say the organisers, “renowned for its outstanding performances, fascinating programme and captivating ambience. With an unwavering commitment to artistic excellence, the Pharos Festival was the pioneering force in bringing chamber music to Cyprus, elevating the island to a prominent place on the global cultural stage. Its exceptional concerts have attracted music lovers from far and wide, who flock to the festival to bask in its unique and uplifting musical atmosphere.”
Among the distinguished guest artists are two piano virtuosos who will leave the audience feeling enchanted. Alexander Kobrin will make his Cyprus debut, while François-Frédéric Guy makes a triumphant return after eight years. His mesmerising interpretations have earned him international acclaim as a soloist and an orchestral conductor from the piano.
The festival will also proudly present two exceptional violinists for the first time: the impressive Andrey Baranov and Elly Suh. Returning to the festival will also be the spectacular first concertmaster of the Berlin Philharmonic Daishin Kashimoto, the legendary cellist Mischa Maisky and his daughter Lily Maisky,
as well as the cellists Boris Andrianov and Jing Zhao. Along with them will be the astounding double-bassist Uxía Martínez Botana.
Participating for the first time are four female musicians; the charismatic young flutist Ana Ferraz, one of the leading oboists in the world, Céline Moinet, brilliant clarinettist Clara Riccucci and marimbist Ria Ideta.
This year’s festival will also be supported by two new violists: Daniel Weissmann, the famous director of the Liège Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, and Samuel Barsegian, the chief conductor and artistic director of the Lisbon Chamber Orchestra. As always, the festival will welcome the exceptional soloists who form the core, and the backbone, of the event each year: violinist Boris Brovtsyn and cellist Alexander Chaushian, as well as violists Diemut Poppen and David Abrahamyan.
“With this extraordinary line-up of world-class musicians,” conclude the organisers, “the 22nd International Pharos Chamber Music Festival promises to be an unforgettable experience that will leave a lasting impression in the hearts and minds of all those who attend.”
International Pharos Chamber Music Festival
May 26-June 2. Royal Manor House, Kouklia. 8.30pm. €20. www.pharosartsfoundation.org. Tel: 22-663871