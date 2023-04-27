Is Cyprus good for digital nomads?

Yes, Cyprus is a good place for digital nomads to explore their craving for something beyond beach life. Also, the Cyprus digital nomad visa offers endless opportunities for people in this category.
Furthermore, there are so many amazing experiences to enjoy in Cyprus, including visiting sites like museums, monasteries, and other historical attractions. In addition, you can enjoy the amazing scenery and meet other digital nomads like yourself. You could hire a coworking space from Soho Cyprus to save some money. Read and learn more about what digital nomads stand to gain by visiting Cyprus.
Life as a Digital nomad in Cyprus
Cyprus is one of the best places a freelancer, or digital nomad can feel the joy of being a remote worker. Compared to other countries like the UK, the US, Canada, etc., Cyprus has a warm climate and a high quality of life. Also, most of the people in Cyprus speak English fluently. Cyprus has created several electronic services that will ease the lives of digital nomads. The aim of setting up these electronic services is to attract digital nomads.
Moreover, there are many foreigners now working from home in Cyprus because of the convenience that it has provided. Meanwhile, some remote workers also rent coworking spaces from Soho. Digital nomads in Cyprus also enjoy some incentives like lower taxes, etc.
Digital Nomad Hot Spot in Cyprus
The hot spot for digital nomads in Cyprus is Nicosia, the capital of Cyprus. As a digital nomad who wants to travel to Cyprus, the best place to settle is Nicosia. More so, you can move from Nicosia to other parts of the island. The town has an amazing history, and it is a base for most of the digital nomads that visit Cyprus. In Nicosia, you will find amazing restaurants, shops, and beautiful cafes.
Another amazing spot for digital nomads is Limassol. You can also find a lot of digital nomads residing here, and it is also safe. Limassol offers digital nomads a balance of working life and sightseeing.
Cost of living in Cyprus
The cost of living in Cyprus is lower compared to other countries that offer similar visas. Besides, Cyprus’ official currency is the euro. In addition, hot spots for digital nomads like Nicosia, Limassol, etc., accept payments in other currencies like USD and UK pounds sterling. If you want to exchange your currency in Cyprus, head to the bank. The rates at the airports are higher. The price range for rent in Cyprus varies and depends on the location. You can get a furnished apartment for $601 per month to $908 monthly.
Conclusion
To get a digital nomad visa in Cyprus you need to gather all your documents and visit the local embassy. More so, a fee is required and you must pay as one of the requirements. When you land in Cyprus, opt for a coworking space with other digital nomads so you can create a network. Finally, reach out to Soho Cyprus for the best coworking space.