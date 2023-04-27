Tourism Minister meets with UK partners; optimistic about arrivals

Cyprus Deputy Minister of Tourism Costas Koumis recently met with strategic partners in London in order to ensure a strong summer tourist season and a solid autumn.
Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), Koumis explained that the meetings had two key aims. “Firstly, to ensure a good summer season in terms of arrivals from the British market, and secondly, to aim for a strong performance in October and November.”
The meetings also included discussions revolving around the winter of 2024 and the summer of the same year.
Koumis estimates that arrivals from the UK this summer will be at the same level as last year, if not slightly increased, based on the availability of aeroplane seats.
For the overall year, the estimate is that it will not fall short of the figures from 2022, when arrivals from the British market managed to reach 1,212,000 in total.
However, Koumis emphasised the importance of extending the tourist season, particularly in October and November, which are traditionally difficult months for the tourist industry.
He noted that efforts are being made to attract “mass tourism arrivals” during these months, referring to a form of tourism that involves tens of thousands of people going to the same resort often at the same time of year, as well as visitors seeking alternative, more niche forms of tourism.
To achieve this, Koumis explained that there must be an attractive development and promotion of the tourist product, including highlighting Cyprus’ comparative advantages over other countries in the same period.
Among the forms of alternative tourism discussed in the meetings were cycling, hiking, and cultural tourism.
Koumis also touched on the subject of sports tourism, emphasising the need to deal with gaps identified by partners in order to strengthen Cyprus’ tourist product.
Looking ahead to 2023, Koumis said that the target is to increase arrivals by 5 per cent to 10 per cent compared to last year, with optimism that the goal can be achieved.
He concluded by stating that efforts will not stop there and that the Ministry of Tourism will continue to work towards even better performances.