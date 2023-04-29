April 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Project launches open calls for financial support for civil society

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
build

The BUILD Project, an initiative aimed at supporting civil society organisations (CSOs) in Greece and Cyprus to protect and promote EU fundamental rights and values, has announced the launch of two open calls for financial support.

The calls, which were published on April 27, will make €2.3 million available in grants to fund around 40 projects in Greece and 10 in Cyprus.

According to the announcement, the BUILD Project seeks to enhance the capacity and sustainability of CSOs in the region by supporting activities that raise awareness of EU rights and values, promote the rule of law and civic participation, support vulnerable groups, and foster knowledge exchange between organisations across Europe.

Moreover, the project’s main beneficiaries will be CSOs and vulnerable groups, but its activities will also engage policymakers, media, civil servants, and the public.

The BUILD Project is co-funded by the European Union through the Citizens, Equality, Rights and Values (CERV) programme, the Bodossaki Foundation, and the NGO Support Centre, with a total grant amount of €2.9 million.

The Bodossaki Foundation (Greece) is coordinating the project in partnership with the Nicosia-based NGO Support Centre.

In addition to providing financial support, the BUILD Project will offer a comprehensive capacity-building programme tailored to the needs of CSOs in Greece and Cyprus.

The programme aims to promote the organisational development and sustainability of CSOs, contributing to the building of a robust and democratic civic space in Europe.

To find out more about the project and to access information and documents for the open calls visit: https://www.bodossaki.gr/en/our-partnerships/institutionalorganisations/build-cerv/build/

cropped kyr nicolaou.jpg

Related Posts

Suspect remanded in connection with fraud and money laundering

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Police arrest man for car arson in Nicosia

Kyriacos Nicolaou

National Guard completes operational assessment of Air Command

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Three people arrested for stealing from cars

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Paphos pharmacy damaged by explosive device

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Events coming up in Limassol next week

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign