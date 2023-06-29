June 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man arrested in Limassol after two years on the run

By Tom Cleaver0278
handcuffs 04
File photo

Police in Limassol have arrested a man who had been on the run for nearly two years after escaping from the Germasogeia police station in September 2021.

The man, aged 26, had previously been arrested after police found him in possession of forged currency and narcotic substances.

The man had escaped to the north but was found and arrested on Thursday in a residential property in Limassol.

