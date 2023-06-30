June 30, 2023

Gross revenue from betting up by annual 21% in Q1 2023

By Source: Cyprus News Agency034

Total gross revenue (pay-in) from class A and class B bookmakers amounted to 267.6 million in the first quarter of 2023 marking an increase of 21% compared with the respective quarter of last year, National Betting Authority (NBA) has said.

According to the NBA’s quarterly results, income from class B (online betting) amounted to 71.3% of the total gross income.

The NBA said that total gross income from both class A and class b bookmakers amounted to 267.6 million marking an increase of 21 compared with the respective quarter of 2022 and 53% compared with the first quarter of 2021.

Income from class A, that is betting premises, amounted to €76.7 million and €190.9 million came from class b, which is online betting.

Gross income from class A bookmakers rose by 15% year on year and 144% compared with the first quarter of 2021, whereas gross income from class B bookmakers rose by 24% year on year and 33% compared with the first quarter of 2021.

According to the NBA, the total profit distribution (pay out) for Class A and B players in the first quarter of 2023 has reached a total of €234.3 million, recording an increase of 22% in comparison to the same quarter of the last year.

The largest share of the total profit distribution (pay out), amounting to €172.5 million were paid to Class B players.

The total number of Class A licensed premises nationwide decreased by 1 premises compared to the same quarter last year, totaling 489 nationwide,

A significant decrease of 63% was recorded in the number of cancellations and withdrawal of licenses during the first quarter of 2023 with respect to the same quarter of 2022. The employees within the licensed premises reached the number of 1,364 during the first quarter of 2023, indicating a decrease of 1% compared with the same period of 2022, the NBA said.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

