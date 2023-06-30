June 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentWhat's On

Larnaca and Aradippou welcome a look back

By Eleni Philippou00
ekthesi dimos larnakas aradippou

The acclaimed Lesvos-born artist Aristides Patsoglou will present a retrospective exhibition in Cyprus this summer. Described as one of the country’s most noteworthy art happenings, the municipalities of Larnaca and Aradippou are preparing to host the art exhibit.

Titled Roes Mnimis, loosely translated to Streams of Memory, the exhibition will feature numerous artworks of the multi-award-winning sculptor, printmaker and painter. His art will be hosted in the Municipal Gallery of Larnaca from July 8 to August 19.

The opening ceremony on July 8 will take place at 7.30pm, attended by the Culture Minister Michalis Hadjiyiannis. In parallel to the exhibition, important works from Patsoglou’s personal artistic journey will be presented, while the artist himself will be present at the opening ceremony, where visitors will have the opportunity to meet him, hear stories and personal experiences of his important journey and admire some of the landmarks of his art.

 

Roes Mnimis

Retrospective exhibition of the great Greek artist Aristides Patsoglou. July 8 – August 19. Municipal Gallery of Larnaca. Opening night: 7.30pm. Monday-Friday: 10am-1pm and 4pm-7pm. Saturday: 10am-1pm. Tel: 24-658848

Related Posts

TV shows we love: Ghosts

Alix Norman

Exhibition dives into Australia’s rich indigenous culture

Eleni Philippou

Traditional festivals highlight local Cyprus life

Eleni Philippou

July at Rialto Theatre

Eleni Philippou

Swing and jazz in the heart of Nicosia

Eleni Philippou

Festival offers something for all in nature

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign