July 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Paphos burglar arrested, detained for psychological treatment

By Staff Reporter00
paphos police department

Police arrested a 47-year-old man for an investigated a case of burglary and theft in Paphos.

According to police statement, the owner of an apartment complex on Saturday reported that around 8pm, he found a man drinking beer in the cafeteria of his property. According to the complainant, the man had tampered with the refrigerator, causing €500 worth of damage, and then had stolen drinks, valued at an additional €500 euros.

Police investigation identified the alleged perpetrator as a 47-year-old tourist and arrested him. The suspect was determined to be suffering with mental health problems and has been hospitalised.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Missing person alert: Limassol minor

Staff Reporter

Man alleges attack by stranger in bar

Staff Reporter

Today’s weather: Sunny, afternoon winds

Staff Reporter

Cyprus tumbles-down in global sustainability rankings

Dr Charles Ellinas

‘Music helps us to be strong’ say African asylum seeking musicians

Malia Chung

‘British High Commissioner does not deserve to serve in Cyprus’

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign