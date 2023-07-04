July 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Public works announcement: Larnaca

By Staff Reporter0139
A section of the Larnaca Airport to Rizoelia highway will be closed on the night of Tuesday July 4, until Wednesday morning for maintenance, the Larnaca Public Works Department announced.

The works will be carried out from 8pm on Tuesday until 5.30am the following morning, on the section of the highway from the Kalo Chorio roundabout to the Aradippou exit, towards Elllados Street.

During the works, both traffic lanes in the direction from the airport to Aradippou will be partially closed. Traffic will be diverted to the opposite lane in the direction of the airport, which will operate as a two-way road.

Police urge the public to exercise caution in the area and drive at low speed, maintaining a safe distance from vehicles ahead and comply with road markings.

