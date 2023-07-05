PwC Cyprus implements multi-faceted approach to social contribution

Consulting and advisory firm PwC Cyprus on Tuesday said that its foundation is ushering in a new approach to social contribution, focusing on the three core pillars of education and culture, youth entrepreneurship, and the contribution of the organisation’s people.

“Giving and volunteering are the ideals and values needed to solve the critical problems facing humanity today,” the company said, noting that 2022-2023 was a decisive year for PwC Cyprus.

It explained that the actions of the organisation that were part of its axis for corporate responsibility, were further bolstered and implemented through a number of initiatives.

“The creation of the non-profit PwC Foundation has been a pioneering decision of the organisation, which with a high sense of responsibility and contribution now focuses its social action on strengthening the local community and improving the quality of people’s lives by providing diverse support in three pillars,” the company said.

This refers to the aforementioned aspects of education and culture, youth entrepreneurship, as well as what the company refers to as offering its “hearts and minds”.

The establishment of the PwC Foundation, the company explained, rose from the organisation’s people’s desire to have a more purposeful and engaging involvement in the local community.

In addition, its purpose and actions were officially presented at a special ceremony held on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at the organisation’s experience centre in the presence of media representatives.

“The PwC Foundation believes in the power of education and culture, youth entrepreneurship, and volunteerism, as these are the driving forces behind growth, employment, and prosperity,” the company stated.

“It is worth mentioning that the people of PwC Cyprus spent more than 2,000 hours in voluntary actions last year,” it added.

Regarding education and culture, the company noted that this includes initiatives such as the introduction of the provision of scholarships to excellent, economically vulnerable first-year students at the University of Cyprus and the Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak), as well as the offering of financial awards to students who excel in various academic institutions.

In addition, the PwC Foundation implemented the ‘Tech We Can’ initiative at the Heritage Private School, to inform and raise awareness among students aged 12-14 about the opportunities and challenges of careers in technology.

Moreover, as part of the Global Money Week campaign, PwC’s volunteers participated in briefings for students of all levels to raise awareness and empower young people’s necessary financial knowledge. The initiative was in collaboration with Junior Achievement (JA Cyprus), and under the auspices of the Ministry of Education.

In addition, the company has also offered support to the Girls in STEAM Academy initiative which aims to reduce the gap in the representation of women and girls in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics, in Cyprus and abroad.

Additionally, the education and culture pillar also includes the support of cultural institutions that promote the arts and culture, such as the Pharos Arts Foundation and the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra, as well as the documentary “Treasures of Cyprus” by Bettany Hughes.

The documentary which aired on Channel 4, UK presented the history and the treasures of Cyprus.

Regarding the aspect of youth entrepreneurship, this includes PwC’s strategic partnerships with important educational, academic, and business bodies such as the University of Cyprus, Junior Achievement Cyprus, Chrysalis LEAP and the CYENS Centre of Excellence in Research and Innovation.

In terms of what the company refers to as offering its hearts and minds, this includes the active participation of PwC people in various actions, but also the support to the local community, by offering their expertise, experience and time.

“We stand by the government and stakeholders to support them in any way we can for a better society and a stronger economy,” the company said.

The support and active participation of PwC’s people in various activities includes the established annual blood donation, which took place three times this year, the Movember campaign of Europa Uomo Cyprus, the organisation’s Easter bazaar, the collection of first-rate items of need for families in need, and the collection of specific items to support the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria in cooperation with the Civil Defence.

It also includes the support of the “I cook and I offer” programme of the Sophia for Children Foundation and many other actions proposed by the people of the organisation themselves.

“At PwC Cyprus, it is part of our culture to invest in people so that they can grow and develop as well-rounded individuals, maximising their full potential,” the CEO of PwC Cyprus and Chairman of the PwC Foundation Philippos Soseilos said.

“We are particularly delighted to establish the PwC Foundation, a milestone in our efforts to enhance our contribution to society, which is aligned with our vision for a better world for everyone,” he concluded.