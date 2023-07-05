July 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCryptocurrenciesSponsored Content

Top crypto coins to buy right now: Optimism, TRON TRX, Tradecurve

By CM Guest Columnist00
tradecurve

The cryptocurrency market has picked up a reputation for its turmoil, where the value of cryptocurrencies can change rapidly in either direction. As a result, most investors will look at price analysis and predictions made by experts to figure out what are the top coins to get into. As of July 2023, Optimism (OP), TRON (TRX), and Tradecurve (TCRV) are considered among the best ones, and today, we will analyze the value of each one to see why.

Summary

  • Optimism (OP) surged by 20.1% in the last two weeks
  • TRON (TRX) is up 23.2% on Its Annual Chat
  • Tradecurve (TCRV) climbed by 80% in value and can surge by 100x

tradecurveOptimism (OP) and it’s bullish momentum

One of the top altcoins that made the list is Optimism (OP). As of July 3, 2023, Optimism (OP) traded at $1.35. When we go over Optimism (OP)’s weekly performance, its low point was at $1.19, while its high point was at $1.37. 

During the past two weeks, Optimism (OP) spiked in value by 20.1%, bringing it towards a bullish momentum. While in the last 24 hours, Optimism (OP) only climbed in value by 1.7%. Analysts believe that it is one of the best altcoins to buy during July of 2023. 

tradecurveTRON (TRX)’s green zone entry and 2023 outlook

The second cryptocurrency to top the list is TRON (TRX), which also surged in value and went in a bullish direction. As of July 3, 2023, TRON (TRX) trades at $0.077168. During the past week, TRON (TRX) saw its low point at $0.073060, with its high point at a value of $0.077710. 

Over the past two weeks, TRON (TRX) has been up 10.4%. In terms of its annual performance, in the last year, TRON (TRX) climbed by 23.2% and can surge in value by the end of 2023, according to analysts. 

Tradecurve (TCRV) to surge by 100x at launch

Aside from Optimism (OP) and TRON (TRX), another cryptocurrency surged by 80%, and that’s Tradecurve (TCRV). 

This emerging player within the online trading ecosystem is currently undergoing its presale run, offering a unique proposition by combining the best elements in centralized and decentralized exchanges. Users on a global scale are able to trade all derivatives and cryptocurrencies from a single account just by opening one with an email and linking it to their crypto wallet. Afterward, they can make a deposit and use the deposited crypto as collateral.

Tradecurve (TCRV) also stands out with its unique feature set, where each trader can access high leverage starting at 500:1, negative balance protection, a VIP account system, and other bonuses. The team has already raised $2.8 million and has reached the 12,500 user milestone, with 100,000 users expected to sign up for the exchange three months after its launch. 

The Tradecurve (TCRV) cryptocurrency can be used to get passive income through staking, and users can also vote on governance proposals or get discounts on subscription fees.

The Tradecurve (TCRV) token is now trading at $0.018 and during Stage 4 of its presale. It can surge in value by 100x at its launch, following its listing on Uniswap or a Tier-1 CEX according to market experts, and now represents a solid point in time to purchase this potential blue-chip token. 

For more information about the Tradecurve (TCRV) project and its presale here:

Click Here For Website
Click Here To Buy TCRV Presale Tokens
Follow Us Twitter
Join Our Community on Telegram

 

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed DisclaimerViews and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more

 

Related Posts

PwC Cyprus implements multi-faceted approach to social contribution

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Credit Suisse investor group joins claim seeking better UBS takeover price

Kyriacos Nicolaou

UAE to set up investment ministry, PM says

Reuters News Service

Bahrain signs deals to invest $1.3 bln in UK economy

Reuters News Service

Investors ‘significant’ for Cyprus’ economic growth and for creating more jobs, president says

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign